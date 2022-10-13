Polk County deputy shot in chest. Saved by bulletproof vest

A Polk County sheriff's deputy was shot in the chest late Wednesday night and was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Sheriff Grady Judd, in a video posted early Thursday morning, said two deputies responded to a family disturbance in the Tanglewoood Preserve subdivision in Davenport shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

When the deputies arrived, Judd said the victims were at the house, but the suspect, Gabriel Batista, 41, was not.

While deputies were interviewing people at the house, Judd said Batista returned to the residence and approached the deputies with his hands behind his back. Deputies asked Batista to show his hands, and he refused. As one of the deputies tried to Taser him, Batista shot the other deputy in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by the deputy's vest.

The deputy immediately shot back at Batista, who threw his gun and surrendered. Batista was not injured, and was arrested.

The deputy who was shot was taken to the hospital. Judd said he's in "great condition" and may be released later today.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released later this afternoon.

Judd said he will offer more details at an afternoon news conference.

