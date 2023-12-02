Polk County detectives searching for armed suspect who robbed gas station

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a clerk at a Sunoco in Winter Haven Friday night.

Heartland Crime Stoppers said the robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Sunoco located at 4033 Dundee Road.

When the man asked the clerk for cigarettes, the employee asked for identification, to prove he was over the age of 18.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect looked at his phone for a minute and then left.

When he returned 15 minutes later, he came back with his face covered and a large knife, demanding money and cigarettes.

The suspect was last seen running south down Hammond Drive.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sanchez at 863-298-6200 or at jsanchez@polksheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be made through Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-400-8477, dialing **TIPS, or visiting heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.”

