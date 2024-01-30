Polk County doctor accused of secretly recording juvenile changing in his office

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County doctor was arrested Monday after he allegedly secretly recorded a juvenile changing in his office, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

Pola Gayed, a doctor of physical therapy at AVA Rehab Clinic, allegedly asked a juvenile to go into a changing room and put on a gown before getting treatment, police said. The juvenile noticed a camera that was partially hidden and the record light was on.

Police searched the office and confiscated the video camera.

Gayed, 38, was arrested and charged with video voyeurism and tampering with evidence, police said. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Gayed has been practicing physical therapy since 2019 and treats orthopedic neuromuscular, neurological, some vestibular and pelvic floor conditions, according to the AVA Rehab website.

News Channel 8 has reached out to AVA Rehab for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-678-4223.

