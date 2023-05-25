Polk County Elections Director arrested for DUI, facing felony drug charge, police say

The Elections Director for Polk County was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of multiple substances and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Shortly after midnight on May 20, a Rome police officer noticed a white Honda Accord making wide turns and crossing over the center yellow lines of traffic.

The officer made a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, Noah Beck, 24.

According to the arrest report, the officer noticed Beck had slurred speech and could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the car.

Police said Beck repeatedly refused to perform a roadside evaluation, take a breathalyzer test, or submit to a state-administered blood and urine test.

Due to Beck’s pupil constriction, the officer suspected Beck was under the influence of a mixture of alcohol and some other drug.

The officer placed Beck under arrest and put him in the back of his patrol car.

While the officer was searching Beck’s car, he found a baggie containing 9 pills believed to be Adderall in the center console.

The pills will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for identification.

Beck was booked into the Floyd County Jail without incident.

According to the arrest report, while being checked by the jail nurse, Beck had a low pulse, blood pressure, and temperature.

This led the officer to believe that Beck was under the influence of some type of narcotic analgesic.

Beck was charged with driving under the influence of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane, a misdemeanor count of having drugs not in the original container, and a felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Beck serves as the Elections Director for Polk County, Georgia.

According to the Polk County Standard Journal, he was placed on a 10-day paid leave pending further investigation following a meeting of the county’s board of elections.

