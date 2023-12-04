New Polk County Family Resource Center in East Grand Forks connects families with services in one place

Dec. 4—EAST GRAND FORKS — A new Polk County Family Resource Center in East Grand Forks will help connect families to the economic and social services that they need in a friendly environment.

The FRC opened earlier in November and is the second to open in Polk County. At the center, families can get information on community resources, referrals to social and economic support services, and help completing applications to those services. In addition to the consultations and assistance the FRC provides, it also holds workshops and events regularly for topics ranging from economic assistance to a peer recovery group.

"We really want to help strengthen families in Polk County," Polk County FRC Coordinator Victoria Ramirez said. "We understand that for families, particularly those with a lot of stressors, navigating all the different systems can be difficult and many families can fall through the cracks and we want to make it easier for families and meet them where they are."

The center is an extension of Polk County Social Services and doesn't replace any of the services or programs it offers. Rather, it provides one place for families to connect with all the different services they may need to help to thrive.

Another FRC in the county was opened in Crookston and has seen great attendance since it opened in June of this year.

"I think we've seen a huge success with attendance to our programming and our activities and family accessing services," Ramirez said. "We're also going to be developing a parent advisory council which the work and the curriculum will be built based on what parents are saying they need."

The first FRC in Minnesota opened two years ago in Scott County, in the southern Twin Cities metro, and since then many have opened across Minnesota. Polk County was the second county in Minnesota to have FRCs, According to Ramirez, and along with 14 other Minnesota counties, it's part of a nationwide network to support families.

Both FRCs in Polk County partner with the school districts and local nonprofits to provide services. The East Grand Forks FRC partners with the school district, who is leasing space for the center, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council and Lotus Center among many others to help families get the services they need.

"I like the idea of bringing all these services together in one place and it being an environment where it feels more like fun," East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander said. "It's a nice way to tap into those services, especially for folks who may not access those services otherwise."

The FRC is also hosting a play-and-learn event 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 30 where families can do arts and crafts activities and get snacks, as well as meet staff and learn about what the FRC offers.

The Polk County FRC in East Grand Forks is located in the Senior High Center, 1505 Central Ave NW. It's open 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. More information about FRCs in Polk County can be found at

www.co.polk.mn.us/frc

, emailing

frcinfo@co.polk.mn.us

or calling 1-877-291-3127.