New Polk County family, community outreach building in central location

A new Polk County Family and Community Outreach building in Monmouth is expected to open in January.

Distance is one barrier to people getting services from any government entry

A few years ago, Polk County Family and Community Outreach — the department that helps people find services from suicide prevention to school-based mental health — invited Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency to rent a space in the building it occupied in Dallas.

It made it easier for the people to get help to find all the services they needed.

It also raised an obvious question: What if a bunch of the service providers were all in the same office building?

After years of planning, that concept is coming to fruition with the construction of a new Polk County FCO building in Monmouth.

The two-story building is being completed at the S-curve on the Monmouth-Independence Highway, behind Roth’s Fresh Market.

The FCO department tentatively plans to move into the building in the second week of December. A grand opening is planned for January and the other agencies should start moving in around then.

The building is designed to have 15 rooms available to other agencies, such as non-profits that could have staff members on site from one and five days a week.

But the building is designed to be for more than just people who are on the brink of homelessness.

“We want veteran programs to use it on the weekends,” said Brent DeMoe, the FCO department director. “We want parenting classes, budgeting classes, cooking classes — if there’s something that’s good for the community, we want this to be the hub for those services.”

What is Family & Community Outreach

The Polk County Family & Community Outreach Department came out of the old Oregon Commission on Children and Families.

The department connects people with services for drug, alcohol, gambling and suicide prevention, early learning, family engagement, family resource navigation, the Polk Resource Center, school-based mental health, service integration and Veterans services.

Basically, if there is something or some service that can help keep people out of homelessness and help them access services, the Polk FCO is designed to help them.

In the 10 years in its current form, the department has been housed at the Academy Building in Dallas. That also is the home of the county’s behavioral health department.

The problem, however, is that anyone who comes there to get help from the FCO department usually gets a referral to other agencies. Then they have to call them or go to their offices, most of which are in Salem.

“Basically, there’s a ton of agencies that get money and funding to serve Polk County, but historically were never in Polk County,” DeMoe said.

A few years ago, Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency moved some workers into a small office space in the Academy Building and a few other nearby agencies have joined in.

“We, for years, have been looking for a space to just do from the ground up, a trauma-informed building, co-location in mind, that would house a of our programs plus key community partners,” DeMoe said.

The need for services in Polk County

There is no doubt the need exists.

According to department data, in the past year, 620 people have sought homelessness prevention services in Polk County, as of early November.

The department’s data shows that about 70% of the families it helps are in places other than Dallas.

For the past 18 months, the department has had a resource center at the Central School District’s annex building in Monmouth.

“Since we opened there, about 80% of the people that we see there have never accessed resources from us before,” Polk County FCO Project Manager Stephanie Gilbert said. “So we’re seeing a huge increase in the number of families that are coming to us, even from West Salem.”

Who is going to be in the building?

DeMoe said about a third of the building is going to be made up of the 20 employees of the Polk County FCO department.

The rest is made up of agencies including Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, Department of Human Services and Catholic Community Services will be among the tenants.

“We haven’t even opened yet and we have enough partners to fill every single office in there and then some,” DeMoe said. “That’s super exciting.”

A pediatrician has agreed to open a branch of their office in the building, as well. DeMoe said it will be the first pediatric clinic in rural Polk County.

All of the groups will work from a common database. That means when a person comes in for help, they only have to tell their story one time to one person to get whatever help they need.

The building also will house all of Polk County’s veteran ’ s services.

What will be at the building?

There are multiple rooms that will be outfitted, like a living room where the Polk FCO staff members can meet with them and staff from the various agencies that also occupy the building.

“Sometimes people need a minute before they go into their full story,” Gilbert said.

It has meeting rooms and a classroom, along with space for a doctor's office.

The building also has an emergency food bank that will be open Monday through Friday during regular business hours. That will help people until they can make it to community food banks, such as the Ella Curan Food Bank in Independence.

“We’re also a community mailbox, meaning anybody can get their mail with us if they don’t have an address, and this isn’t just folks who are experiencing homelessness,” DeMoe said.

DeMoe said the focus of the building is not on people who are homeless, but on preventing homelessness and working with people who could fall into homelessness if they don’t get assistance.

“It is so much less expensive and cost-effective to help a family before they get evicted,” DeMoe said. “Or before they’re living in Aunt Jenny’s garage and don’t know what to do.

“It’s just going to save us more money in the future.”

How is it being funded?

The county is planning to use about $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build the building and will supplement that with an internal loan of $1.5 million, according to Polk County administrative officer Greg Hansen.

The non-profits that will be taking office space in the building will be paying rent. That will help pay for the building in the long run, both paying off the construction loan and the day-to-day costs.

“We do supplement FCO some with general fund, but again, that our job as government to see to it that that model functions,” Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope said. “But it’s become more independent and more self-sustaining year by year as it’s grown.”

The department had a budget of $6.3 million out of the county’s total $124 million in this fiscal year.

The rest of the department’s funds come through grants and contracts with other entities.

“Those general fund dollars are leveraged multiple times over,” Polk County Commissioner Jeremy Gordon said.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: New Polk County building centrally located to better serve people