Polk County Fire Rescue to hold job fair Sept. 8, offers $10,000 bonuses for some

Polk County Fire Rescue will host a job fair Sept. 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. at PCFR Fire Station 24-Winston Creek, 1140 N. Galloway Road in Lakeland.

PCFR is seeking certified paramedics and firefighter/paramedics to participate in a fast-track onboarding process. A $10,000 bonus is available for eligible paramedic and firefighter/paramedic applicants, along with other incentives for experienced personnel.

Interested candidates are asked to bring evidence of certifications, including EMT/Paramedic cards, minimum standards certificate, BLS cards, ACLS cards, resumes, driver license and any other documents to the job fair. On-site interviews will be conducted for qualified individuals. Applicants certified as EMT/Firefighter are encouraged to attend the job fair as well.

For more information, contact Betzi LaCounte at betzilacounte@polk-county.net or 863-519-7350.

