Polk County firefighter charged with cashing a county check twice

A Polk County Firefighter was arrested on fraud charges on Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Desmond James Walker II of Haines City electronically deposited a county payroll check into his bank account and then cashed the physical check at an Amscot store a day later.

A release said the investigation started in early December when the Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Division contacted detectives to report a possible payroll fraud incident.

during the investigation, they learned that Walker made to his direct deposit banking institution using his online employee payroll information.

The Sheriff's Office said Walker made changes to his direct deposit information in early November and received his next paycheck of $2,772.06 on Nov. 19 as a physical check. The same day, Walker deposited the paycheck into his bank account as an online mobile deposit.

More: Man suspected of stealing cars and slashing a person shot 6 times by Polk deputy

More: Lakeland woman dies in crash with a semi-truck on US 98 north of Lakeland

More: 2 die when car goes airborne, strikes tree in Winter Haven, Sheriff's Office says

On Nov. 20, Walker took the physical check that to Amscot Financial Services in Haines City, where he cashed the check, receiving cash minus the check cashing fee, officials said in a release.

The release said Amscot tried to cash his paycheck twice and was unsuccessful. Then Amscot notified the county.

Detectives said they were given a photo-copy of the check from Amscot that includes a thumb print of the person who cashed it and confirmed it was Walker's thumbprint.

In a release, the Sheriff's Office said Walker admitted to detectives that he spent both the electronically deposited money in his bank account and the cash he received from Amscot for bills and vacation expenses. The agency said he also admitted to seeing a missed call from Amscot on his phone but didn't return the call and said he didn't contact his bank, Amscot, the county payroll office or his supervisor about the double payment.

Story continues

Walker was arrested on four felony charges: scheming to defraud a financial institution, grand theft, fraud and cashing a worthless check with intent to defraud.

He was released from the Polk County Jail on Wednesday on $8,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk County firefighter charged with cashing a county check twice