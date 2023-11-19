Polk County firefighter and paramedic dies in crash on I-4, sheriff’s office says

A Polk County firefighter and paramedic has died after an Interstate 4 crash on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened between U.S. Highway 27 and Old Grade Road around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators said 41-year-old Brian Herr, who was off-duty, was trying to merge into the middle lane of I-4 when another car merged into the same lane.

According to a news release, both cars swerved away from each other, and there was no evidence that the two vehicles collided.

Deputies said when Herr swerved back to the inside lane, his car hydroplaned, hit trees in the median and caught fire.

First responders then arrived at the scene to put out the car fire and found Herr, who had died.

The sheriff’s office said the road was wet, and there was little light when the crash happened.

