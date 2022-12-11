Polk County firefighter resigns after fraud arrest, deputies say

A Polk County firefighter from Lakeland has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after officials said he falsified his timecard.

On Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Polk County firefighter Lance Taylor Dunn and charged him with grand theft and fraud.

Dunn falsified his timecard on three separate occasions, according to a news release.

Deputies said Dunn resigned following his arrest.

The investigation began after a Polk County Fire Rescue supervisor contacted sheriff’s detectives to report a possible payroll fraud incident.

Investigator learned that Dunn added his name to a roster for a 24-hour shift he did not work on Sept. 13, Oct. 22 and Nov. 21.

He was paid a total of $1,265.04 for the three 24-hour shifts.

“Dunn not only stole money from Polk Fire Rescue, he stole taxpayers’ money. In addition, he embarrassed his colleagues who risk their lives for this community,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Dunn resigned, and that is good because he no longer meets the high standards expected of public servants.”

Dunn was released on $2,000 bond.

