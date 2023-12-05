Polk County home prices fall 2.9% in November, with houses listed at a median of $339,990

The median home price for Polk County in November was $339,990, down 2.9% from the previous month's $349,995, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to November 2022, the median home list price increased 2.4% from $334,445.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Polk County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at datacentral.desmoinesregister.com.

Polk County's median home was 1,516 square feet, listed at $223 per square foot. That price is up 2% from November 2022.

Listings in Polk County moved slowly, at a median 58 days on the market compared to the November national median of 52 days. In the previous month, homes spent a median of 60 days on the market. Around 596 homes were newly listed in November, a 3.1% increase from 578 new listings in November 2022.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums and townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area, median home prices fell to $359,900, slightly lower than a month earlier. The median home had 1,567 square feet, at a list price of $228 per square foot.

In Iowa, median home prices were $286,154, a slight decrease from October. The median Iowa home listed for sale had 1,622 square feet of floor space with a price of $170 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $420,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,858 square feet with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midpoint of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

