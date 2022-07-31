Polk County homicide suspect confesses to killing family member, sheriff says

Polk County police said a 21-year-old Polk County man has been charged with murder after he confessed to killing a family member.

According to a release, Sheriff Grady Judd was on the scene of a domestic-related homicide in southeast Winter Haven Sunday morning.

Read: Gunman at large after 7 hurt in downtown Orlando shooting

Investigators said suspect Kyle Raemisch called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office around 10:15 a.m Sunday to confess.

Read: Lake and Seminole firefighters battle blaze after possible arson at home

PCSO said more information about the case will be released Monday.

Read: Boston Celtics great Bill Russell dead at 88

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.