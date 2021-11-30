A Polk County jail whistleblower’s $65K settlement

A Polk County Jail social worker fired last year after criticizing how the facility handled COVID-19 restrictions was awarded $65,000 in a settlement approved last week by the Board of Supervisors.

Why it matters: Michaela Jens alleged her termination was retaliatory.

Of note: At least 89 inmates and nine staffers had tested positive for the virus, according to county data released two days after Jens was discharged.

Flashback: Jens was hired in early 2020 as an employee of Wellpath, a company contracted to provide medical and behavioral health care services in the jail.

Her jail security clearance was revoked by county staff soon after she complained that the facility's COVID-19 protocols were "a clusterf---k" and that inmates with mental illness were being treated poorly, according to her lawsuit.

Wellpath fired her because jail employees must have security clearance to work inside the facility, the lawsuit says.

State of play: At least five individuals either currently or formerly incarcerated at the jail have alleged in court documents since Jens' termination that they were sexually abused by a jail doctor. Litigation in some of those cases continues.

Meanwhile, the county Sheriff's Office continues to struggle with COVID-19, including a warning this month that it must partake in the county employee vaccine-or-test mandate.

Three inmates and one jail staffer tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 19, the latest information published by the department.

Of note: The Sheriff's Office declined Axios' request for comment Monday about Jens' termination.

