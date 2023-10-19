Polk County man arrested for fatal shooting during road rage incident

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Altamonte Springs man during a road rage incident.

Officials charged 58-year-old Daniele Hamilton, of Davenport, with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 58-year-old Kevin Berry, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on the Interstate 4 off-ramp to U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport.

Polk Sheriff’s Office: Man dies after road-rage shooting in Davenport

A witness told detectives that Berry, of Altamonte Springs, was in the middle lane of the off-ramp, arguing with someone in a parked car behind him on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

His body was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, and first responders took him to the local hospital.

Berry died on Tuesday.

Detectives used video footage from the scene and the surrounding area, which led them to Hamilton’s home on Tuesday.

Hamilton denied any involvement and claimed he was a witness, according to officials.

Authorities executed a search warrant and found a .38 special revolver in his bedroom with spent shell casings in the trash.

He allegedly told deputies, “You’ve found what you need to find, so we can go.”

Officials booked him into the Polk County Jail without incident.

Sheriff Grady Judd said he was proud of how hard his team worked while solving the case.

On Hamilton, Sheriff Judd said he’s “… very disappointed in this man who simply could have driven away when arguing with the victim. Now he’s charged with several felonies and is facing some serious prison time.”