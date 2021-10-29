Polk County man charged in death of neighbor

Oct. 28—A Polk County, Tennessee, man was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse stemming from the killing of his neighbor earlier this week.

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release, Mitchell Edward Mingie, 58, was charged after Polk County Sheriff's deputies discovered a man's remains on Fingerboard Road in the Reliance community.

Tenth Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump asked the TBI to join the investigation and agents determined Mingie was "the person responsible for killing the man and improperly disposing of his remains," TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said in the release.

DeVine said authorities are still trying to notify the victim's next of kin, so he has not been named.

Officials at the Polk County Jail said Mingie is being held without bond until his first appearance in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.

— Compiled by Ben Benton