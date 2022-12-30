Polk County man faces charges, accused of killing wife on Christmas Eve

A Polk County man faces first-degree murder charges after being accused of killing his wife on Christmas Eve, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said a family member went to check on Shameka Lockett, 39, at her Lakeland home on Dec. 24 and found her dead in a bedroom.

Detectives arrived around 8:30 p.m. and concluded the victim was shot and killed.

On Dec. 25, Polk County detectives found and arrested Ronald Lockett Jr., 39, at a different home, where he admitted to picking up Shameka Lockett from work and taking her home.

Ronald Lockett was on pre-trial release from a previous domestic violence arrest and was not supposed to be in contact with the victim.

Investigators interviewed Shameka Lockett’s family members, who said they heard the couple arguing and a noise like a “pop.”

While they searched the home, Polk County deputies said they found Ronald Lockett’s ID card and 27 rounds of ammunition.

Ronald Lockett is currently at the Polk County Jail with no bond.

