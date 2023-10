Those who say time heals all wounds have not met Waymone Baisden. “It’s just been — it’s been a hard road to hoe,” he said, as tears welled up in his eyes. “It seems the older I get, the more I think about it.” Fifty-eight years ago, when Baisden was just two years old, his mother disappeared with no explanation. The mystery still haunts Baisden.

