Polk County pest control worker exposed himself to customers, said his zipper broke: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County lawn care and pest control worker was arrested twice for allegedly exposing himself to customers while inside their homes, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it first arrested Tyler Mountain, 27, of Lake Wales on Nov. 22 after a 76-year-old Davenport woman reported him for exposing himself.

Investigators said the incident happened on Oct. 26 when Mountain, an employee of Massey Services at the time, was supposed to be giving the woman an estimate for pest control work.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim said Mountain left her bathroom with his genitals exposed, saying that his zipper was broken and that he needed her help.

During the investigation, a detective learned that Massey Services fired Mountain after getting the woman’s complaint. However, the sheriff’s office said the company confirmed that was the second time Mountain was accused of exposing himself to a customer, the previous time being in Haines City.

“This man used his work position to gain access to the homes of these women, and then sexually exposed himself,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “This behavior is disgusting and predatory.”

Because the victim in the Haines City incident was not in the county at the time, deputies arrested Mountain on a charge of lewd exhibition to an elderly person for the Oct. 26 incident.

They later arrested him again on Nov. 25 after the Haines City victim returned. The sheriff’s office said that the victim told a detective that Mountain was supposed to be working on her lawn when he exposed himself and said his zipper was broken.

He was charged with lewd exhibition in this case as well, according to deputies.

“We believe it’s possible that more victims of this man could be out there, and if that’s the case, we want them to come forward,” Judd said.

If you have any information on the suspect, you can call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

