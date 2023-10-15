Polk County public administrator issued three tickets for alleged shoplifting at Walmart

A longtime Polk County official has been accused of shoplifting from a local business.

Court records indicate Polk County Public Administrator Barbara Davolt was issued three separate municipal violations relating to thefts at a Bolivar Walmart that police say occurred during the months of July and August.

The citations were filed Sept. 14, but details of the alleged offenses were not included.

A message to Davolt, an elected official, was not immediately returned Friday.

In a Sept. 28 court filing, Judge Jacob Dawson granted City of Bolivar's motion to recuse Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Donald Brown from the case and insert special prosecutor Matt Rice, who is also an associate criminal justice professor at Southwest Baptist University. The motion for recusal filing cited a "conflict" which often means a conflict of interest.

A 2012 Bolivar Herald Free-Press article noted that Davolt was married to Paul Davolt. He had been a Polk County prosecuting attorney in previous years.

Davolt, who has been the county's public administrator for more than a decade, ran unopposed in 2020 and 2016 as a Republican.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Polk County elected official accused of shoplifting from Walmart