Polk County Sheriff arrests 219 suspects in prostitution sting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said since Sept. 19 there have been 219 suspects arrested as part of a week-long, multi-agency human trafficking enforcement effort dubbed "Operation Traffic Stop 2." The suspects range in age from 18 to 76, live across Florida and 10 other states.

"Sometimes we work an entire operation without being able to identify the human trafficker because the ladies are scared to death of them," Judd said. "We think it's a big, big deal we were able to charge criminally two with human trafficking and two others are under investigation."

Maria Guzman, 36, of Orlando, is facing felony charges of human trafficking and deriving proceeds from prostitution. Guzman is accused of sex trafficking two young women from an Orlando hotel, where she would set up appointment. Judd said she would then take 60% to 70% of the proceeds.

Guzman's two unidentified victims had met crossing the border into the United States, according to Judd, while in custody of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The two women traveled together to Minnesota before meeting Guzman online, Judd said, who promised them construction jobs in Florida.

"She just didn't define what construction meant," Judd said. "They were going to construct sexual encounters."

The sheriff added Guzman kept tabs on her victims' movements day-and-night, causing them to live in fear.

"Human trafficking is a heinous, heinous crime that preys on the vulnerability of countless individuals," said Lakeland Police Department Sgt. Marvin Tarver, who participated in the operation. "It's the kind of crime that knows no boundaries. It affects people all ages, all genders and all backgrounds."

Freddy Escalona, 20, of Chicago, also faces felony charges of human trafficking and deriving proceeds from prostitution. Escalona has entered the country illegally, according to Judd, while victimizing individuals through entrapment.

Escalona loaned a woman $2,200 to help repair a vehicle. When the woman did not have the money to repay the loan, Judd said Escalona forced her to engage in prostitution and took 60 to 70% of the proceeds. Escalona drove the victim to the undercover location during the sting, Judd said, where he was taken into custody.

The felony crime carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, Judd said.

There was a total of 119 individuals arrested for prostitution-related charges and 83 arrested for soliciting prostitutes as part of the undercover operation. Of these, 35 individuals are suspected of having entered the country illegally — including three of the 21 victims.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFL.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk County Sheriff arrests 219 suspects in prostitution sting