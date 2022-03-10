Polk County Sheriff detention deputy charged with lewd acts

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd points to a photo of Polk Detention Deputy Robert Collins who was arrested and charged with unlawful solicitation of a female inmate during a press conference at the Sheriff'Õs Operation Center in Winter Haven Fl. Thursday March 10, 2022. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

WINTER HAVEN – A Polk County Detention Deputy was arrested and has resigned after Sheriff Grady Judd said the 57-year-old guard solicited a female inmate to perform lewd acts.

“As he was making his rounds, between March the 4th and 5th, he solicited this lady, who was in jail, to expose herself,” said Judd, adding that he was furious. "She said, ‘I was afraid not to do it. I'm locked up. He's got authority over me. I'm supposed to get out of jail soon. I didn't want him doing anything to cause me to stay in jail longer. And he coerced me.’”

Collins, who has worked as a detention deputy for more than 11 years was interviewed and, according to Judd, made several admissions related to the acts.

Collins was charged with misuse of public office/unlawful solicitation and lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of an employee — both are felonies. He was arrested on Wednesday, March 9, booked into the Polk County Jail early Thursday morning, posted $6,000 bond, and was released.

Judd said that while he hopes this was “a single horribly event,” he is aware that there could me more victims.

"If there's other people that might have experienced the same thing, we want to hear from you, too,” Judd said “'Cause, there's nothing that would warm our heart more than to launch more criminal charges against him.”

he sheriff pointed out that there are more than 1,000 deputies who work for his agency and he is proud of the ones who do the right thing every day.

"Our community says, ‘Yep, we can trust the sheriff. We can trust the sheriff and his deputies. Heck, if we're even locked up in jail, we can file an allegation. They don't sweep it under the rug,’” Judd said. “So make no mistake about it - am I angry? Oh yeah, I'm angry. But I'm gleeful that he got locked up and I only wish that we could add more charges if he's done this again.”

