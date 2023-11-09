Polk County sheriff looking for homeless man accused of killing a man in a camp in Eloise

Enrique Martinez, 26, is wanted in the death of a homeless man in a camp in Eloise, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a homeless man who is wanted in a Wednesday night homicide in a camp in Eloise.

In a news release Thursday morning, the Sheriff's Office said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Enrique Martinez, 26, who lives in the homeless camp at 2nd Eloise Terrace. He's wanted on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

The Sheriff's Office didn't give details about the killing, but said the killing happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and victim was a homeless man in the camp.

The Sheriff's Office said Martinez is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 146 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his left wrist that says "W7" and one on the left side of his neck that says "Natalia." His nickname is Kiki.

Health initiative: Polk County Commission votes to ban smoking and vaping at county parks

If you have information on his whereabouts please call PCSO immediately by dialing 911.

If you wish to remain anonymous and receive a $5,000 CASH REWARD, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 800-226 TIPS (8477).

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone.

VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip."

DOWNLOAD the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Homeless man wanted in the killing of another man in a camp in Eloise