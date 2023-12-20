Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious November death of Aumsville man

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after elk hunters found a man’s body late last month, according to the department’s prepared statement on Tuesday.

Francisco “Frankie” Javier Davidson, 37, of Aumsville, was found dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 26 near the 1400 block of De Armond Road, an unincorporated area bordering Benton and Polk County, according to Lt. Dustin Newman, Polk County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

Davidson was experiencing homelessness and was last known to frequent the Salem area, according to the release.

Information about discovery of the body was not immediately released while an initial investigation was conducted and next of kin were notified, Lt. Newman said.

The sheriff’s office said they could not give out a cause of death as the case remains under investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with additional information to contact Detective David Shorter at shorter.david@co.polk.or.us or 503-831-1753. Callers can remain anonymous.

