Polk County Sheriff’s Office volunteer arrested for trafficking Oxycodone pills, deputies say

A volunteer working with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged with trafficking Oxycodone pills.

Polk County deputies said they arrested 69-year-old Lake Wales resident David Roberts on Thursday for drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Deputies said they received a tip earlier this month that Roberts receives a monthly prescription for 90 Oxycodone pills that he sells to others and that he was seen carrying large amounts of cash.

Undercover detectives contacted Roberts and asked to purchase Oxycodone and Roberts agreed to sell the pills to them at a convenience store in the Lake Wales area, according to a report.

Deputies said detectives agreed to purchase 90 Oxycodone pills from Roberts.

After the drug transaction, Roberts drove to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Southeast Command Center, where he was taken into custody, officials said.

Deputies said the money for the drug transaction was found in his pocket.

Deputies then went to Roberts’ home and found a .22 rifle, a handgun, ammunition, a prescription pill bottle for 90 Oxycodone pills, and a large mason jar full of marijuana.

Officials said Roberts became a Polk County Sheriff’s Office volunteer in October 2009 and has served as a volunteer sheriff’s service officer out of the southeast district office.

