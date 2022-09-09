Polk County deputies are sharing details Friday about a massive sex sting operation.

Read: ‘The Search: Tracy Ocasio & Michelle Parker’: How to watch

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference around 10:30 a.m. to talk about operation “Fall Haul 2.”

Judd said “Fall Haul 2″ was a multi-law enforcement agency seven-day undercover investigation focusing on human trafficking.

Photos: Polk County sheriff says 160 arrested in 7-day human trafficking investigation

Deputies said 160 arrests were made during the operation, including school teachers, a state corrections officer and a deputy police chief from Georgia.

Deputies said a majority of those arrested are from the Orlando area.

Watch: Man tried to lure children into his car at Mascotte school bus stop, police say

“The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and allows for the continued victimization of those who are being trafficked,” Judd said. “Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings (Johns) and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime – it results in exploitation, disease, dysfunction, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families.”

Representatives from several social services organizations were also at the news conference.

Watch: Mother of Winter Garden girl who man allegedly tried to lure into car speaks out

Channel 9 has a crew at the news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.