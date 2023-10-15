Polk County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect involved in Haines City shooting

HAINES CITY, Fla. - On Sunday morning, one person was injured in a shooting in Haines City, according to authorities.

Police say the incident occurred at 2:15 a.m. near the US Hwy 27 and I-4 exit.

READ: Shooting investigation underway near high school in Sarasota: Police

Upon arriving at the scene, police say they found one victim near his vehicle who had been shot.

The victim was traveling westbound on I-4 and had just exited to go onto Hwy 27, according to authorities.

READ: TPD: 2 men arrested after police find drugs, guns and almost $40,000 during investigation

Police believe he was shot by someone in another vehicle who fled the scene.

Anyone with any information on this incident is being asked to contact PCSO regarding case number 23-42221.