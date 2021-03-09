Polk County woman is latest accused in U.S. Capitol riot
TAMPA — A Polk County woman is the latest person to be charged in federal court with crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Corinne Lee Montoni was arrested Tuesday morning based on a criminal complaint that accuses her of tampering or destruction of records and documents, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to federal court records.
The complaint was still sealed Tuesday afternoon. The circumstances of the alleged crime were not immediately clear.
Montoni, 31, of Lakeland, appeared Tuesday afternoon in a Tampa federal courtroom. Standing in a jury box, she wore a long-sleeved black shirt, sneakers and handcuffs.
She spoke softly to answer standard questions from a judge, but said little else. Her attorney, Paul Showalter, told a judge that she had been aware of the charges for some time and that there was no risk she would flee.
A judge allowed her to be released on a $25,000 signature bond, which means she will only have to pay if she does not show up to future court hearings. A prosecutor also asked that Montoni be restricted from traveling outside the Middle District of Florida. For court purposes, she can travel to Washington, D.C., where the case against her will be prosecuted.
Montoni is one of more than 270 people who have been accused of federal crimes related to the Capitol siege. Among the total are at least 20 Floridians.
Drawn to the nation’s capital in protest of the results of the 2020 election, the mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump overwhelmed capitol police, smashed windows, rampaged through hallways and congressional offices and breached the Senate floor. Five people, including a police officer, died.