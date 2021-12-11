Polk deputy shoots man with stolen trailer during traffic stop, agency says

A Polk County deputy shot a Bradenton man with a stolen trailer Friday morning after he tried to overpower her and flee during a traffic stop, authorities say.

Michael Jeremy Hatfield, 47, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to Carrie Horstman, spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. His charges were not immediately available.

Lt. Laura Rhodes, who has been with the agency for 20 years and is a supervisor at the sheriff’s Mulberry station, fired her weapon, Horstman said.

Rhodes stopped Hatfield around noon Friday in reference to a stolen trailer and tractor reported to the Lakeland Police Department. He was driving a Ford F350 super-duty truck pulling the stolen trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.

While Rhodes spoke to Hatfield, he tried to “overpower” the deputy and accelerate the truck, so she shot him once in the left hip, Horstman said.

Hatfield fled the scene and was found two blocks away sitting in his truck, the sheriff’s office said.

Hatfield was arrested in Hillsborough County last month on charges of burglary, grand theft and abuse of an elderly or disabled adult, Horstman said.

“This information is subject to change as it is very early in the investigation,” she said.

