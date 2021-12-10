Polk deputy shoots theft suspect as he tries to flee traffic stop, Sheriff's Office says

Polk Sheriff's Lt. Laura Rhodes shot the driver of this Ford F350 super duty truck 47-year-old Michael Jeremy Hatfield of Bradenton, when attempted to overpower her and flee a traffic stop Friday, the Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff's officials said Hatfield was pulling a stolen trailer and tractor.

A Polk County sheriff's lieutenant shot a man who attempted to overpower her and flee during a traffic stop regarding a stolen heavy equipment Friday morning in Mulberry, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Lakeland police had reported a stolen trailer and Bobcat tractor, and Lt. Laura Rhodes pulled over a Ford F350 Super Duty truck pulling what appeared to be the stolen equipment near 1st Avenue Northwest and 7th Street Northwest.

As Rhodes was talking to the driver, Michael Jeremy Hatfield, 47, of Bradenton, Hatfield tried to overpower Rhodes and accelerate the truck, the Sheriff's Office said. Rhodes shot Hatfield once in the left hip as he fled.

Shortly after, Hatfield was found sitting in his truck two blocks away near Third Street Northwest and Phosphate Boulevard, where he was taken into custody.

Hatfield was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, the Sheriff's Office said.

Rhodes has worked with the Sheriff's Office for 20 years and is the supervisor of the

Mulberry Sheriff's Station.

Sheriff's office officials said more details, including Hatfield's charges, would be released soon.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Deputy shoots man fleeing traffic stop, Polk County Sheriff's Office says