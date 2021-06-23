A Polk man fled after a fatal crash in 2007. He was just arrested in Mexico

Brian Dale Andrews was 29 when he caused a traffic crash that killed a couple in Avon Park in 2007, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Andrews had been driving drunk, troopers said, with a blood-alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit at the time. Before he could be prosecuted, the Frostproof man fled the country.

After more than a decade abroad, Andrews was located and arrested outside of Mexico City by the United States Marshal’s Service on Monday. He has been brought back to the United States, where he now faces the same charges as before he fled: two counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage and two counts of driving with a suspended license involving a death.

Troopers said Andrews killed Danny and Patricia McCown on June 30, 2007, when Andrews’ Cadillac flew over a median on U.S. Highway 27 and struck the McCown’s vehicle just north of County Line Road in Avon Park.

A Lakeland Ledger report from 2012 said that Andrews attempted to flee the scene of the crash then, but was too injured to do so. Andrews had two DUI charges on his record before the crash in Florida — one in 2001 and the other in 2004.

Andrews did not flee the country immediately, Highway Patrol said Wednesday, but he did so ahead of his prosecution later in 2007. Records from Polk County show that he spent two days in jail before posting a bail of $10,000.

Exact details on how Andrews was tracked down were not released by the Highway Patrol. Trooper Chris Wells actively searched for Andrews over the past decade — and received an anonymous tip that Andrews, who is now 43 years old, was spotted in Mexico.

The Highway Patrol did not say where in the country he is being held.