Polk private school teacher charged with sex crimes against a 15-year-old

A 21-year-old private school teacher has been arrested afther the Polk County Sheriff's Office said he had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.

The Sheriff's Office did not identify the teacher or his school in a Thursday morning news release, instead saying it would offer more information at a 1 p.m. news conference.

It's the second teacher to be arrested by the Sheriff's Office on sex-related charges in a week. On Nov. 30, substitute teacher Jerron Dunn, 33, of Lakeland was charged with sending sexual videos of himself to two female students at New Beginnings High School, one 17 and the other 18.

On Nov. 28, Haines City High School math teacher Kevin Rodriquez-Febus, 23, was arrested by Haines City police after police say he was dating a student at the school. They did not release the student's age, but charged Febus with sexual offense against a student by an authority figure.

Seeking a new four-legged friend? Free adoptions at annual Pet Fest this Saturday

In the latest arrest of the private school teacher, the Sheriff's Office said has been charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure, a second-degree felony; traveling to meet a minor to engage in illegal activity, a second-degree felony; unlawful use of a two-way communication device, a third-degree felony; and other charges. Authorities said the girl did not attend the teacher's school.

The Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the arrest at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk sheriff says teacher had sexual relationship with girl