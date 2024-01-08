Polk schools cancel after-school activities Tuesday because of severe weather threat

The Polk County school district has canceled all after-school activities, including sports, on Tuesday because of severe weather expected to move through the state.

The school district said on its website that no other changes to school schedules were expected, and "schools are scheduled to be open as normal."

The Schools of McKeel Academy send a similar note to students late Monday afternoon.

"All after school activities, athletics and Cat Care are canceled for tomorrow, January 9 due to anticipated weather conditions forecasted within our area," the note read. "School hours will operate as normal, Please continue to monitor email, websites and social media for any necessary updates.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin issued a wind advisory for Tuesday for the area that includes Polk County, saying to expect winds from the south from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In Polk County specifically, the wind and rain chances are low during the day but increase dramatically through the afternoon and into the evening, when thunderstorms are expected. The Weather Service predicted the temperature would drop into the low 50s Tuesday night.

A large weather system sweeping across Florida was expected to bring severe wind and rain to much of the northern half of the state, with forecasters warning of the potential for EF2 tornadoes in that area. School districts in many northern and north-central Florida counties canceled classes on Tuesday.

