Polk sheriff: Deputies shoot 2 burglary suspects

Polk County deputies shot and injured two burglary suspects after one of them drove toward a lieutenant, the sheriff’s office said Friday. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Sheriff Grady Judd said his deputies were assisting Bowling Green officers who interrupted an armed burglary in progress.

While involved in a road chase, Bowling Green officers asked Polk deputies to box suspects James Hillburn Jr. and Justin Norris in to stop the pursuit.

Polk deputies tried two or three times to slow them down to no avail, Judd said.

Judd said Hillburn Jr. and Norris could have driven back onto the highway, but Hillburn, who was driving, turned toward Lt. William Strickland.

“He’s already driven through here one time. He knows there’s no way out. So why does he drive at our deputy? We can only surmise to kill the lieutenant and the other two deputies,” he said.

Lt. Strickland and two other deputies opened fire on the suspects, striking Hillburn in the head and Norris in both legs.

Judd said Norris has a criminal history including 28 felonies and had been out of prison for two and a half years.

He said Norris had a recent failure to appear for burglary.

“These are career criminals,” Sheriff Judd said. “These are people that are very dangerous.”