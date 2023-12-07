Polk sheriff says gang member arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Waverly

A man considered “a documented gang member” by Polk County sheriff's officials has been arrested on charges stemming from a drive-by shooting in November in Lake Wales, Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference on Thursday.

The Polk County Violent Gang Investigative Task Force arrested Daquan Carey, 23, of Winter Haven on numerous criminal charges in connection with the Nov. 22 shooting in Waverly.

The drive-by did not result in any deaths, but other incidents leading up to the drive-by have resulted in two deaths during gang-related incidents in Winter Haven, Judd said. The drive-by was retaliation for the deaths stemming from a fight over a video game in August.

In that incident, a victim under attack shot one of the assailants in self-defense. Then another gang associate was killed by a knife, also used in self-defense, in a Winter Haven Publix store.

Judd said he is asking the public to come forward about the four gang associates of Carey’s involved in those incidents.

"So here's a message for you gang bangers: If you don't want to go to jail and prison, knock it off. Stop it,” Judd said. “You keep running and gunning in the streets with your buddies and you're going to be locked up too because we would rather see you all locked up in jail, in prison and alive than dead in the streets."

In a news release issued after the conference, the Sheriff's Office gave offered the details that led to Carey’s arrest.

About 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 22, detectives responded to 3rd Street in Waverly, where two people reported they were sitting in their vehicle parked in front of a residence when a dark-colored SUV slowly approached from the east.

As the SUV turned onto Hodge Street, the people heard gunfire. After hearing gunfire, they fled. None of the people were struck by bullets.

The vehicle they were in was struck by at least one round. Numerous shell casings were found around the residence where their vehicle was parked. No other homes or people were hit.

"This dangerous convicted felon and documented gang member has demonstrated that he has no regard for human life, and no respect for the law or law enforcement,” Judd said of Carey in a prepared statement. “He's proven that he will shoot anyone, anywhere, and fight with law enforcement if approached. We hope he remains locked up in prison for a long, long time."

During the investigation, Carey was identified as the suspect involved in the drive-by shooting.

In addition to gang activity, sheriff’s detectives learned he had an active felony warrant for failure to appear in court to face charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotics and fleeing to elude.

After the drive-by, detectives obtained more warrants on charges of attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In pursuit of a lead into Cary’s whereabouts, detectives found Carey in a parking lot at the Della Vita apartment complex in Winter Haven.

As detectives attempted to take him into custody, he physically fought with them in an attempt to flee, the Sheriff's Office said. Once he was under control, they searched him and found a loaded Ruger handgun, narcotics and marijuana in his pockets, they said.

Carey faces 10 felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and others including four misdemeanor charges.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk sheriff says suspect in Waverly drive-by was known gang member