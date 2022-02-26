Polk sheriff says Winter Haven man shot by sergeant after stealing car, robbing store

The Polk Sheriff's Office released a video showing the robbery of Ramirez Tires on Spirit Lake Road on Saturday. The suspect was identified as Matthew Correa, 27, of Winter Haven. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the unknown woman seen in the video. She was accompanying Correa.

A 27-year-old man was shot by a Polk County sheriff's sergeant Saturday morning in Winter Haven after the Sheriff's Office said he stole a car and tried to rob a tire store with a rifle.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, speaking at a Saturday afternoon news conference at the site of the shooting on Winter Lake Road, said Matthew Correa of Winter Haven stole a red Toyota pickup truck from Sunrise Supermarket on Thornhill Road shortly after 8 a.m. along with an unidentified woman. He said they then drove to Ramirez Tires on Spirit Lake Road and robbed the store with a firearm around 8:45 a.m.

Judd said Correa and the woman went into the tire shop and asked the person working there for money multiple times, but he told them he didn't have any money. Correa and the woman then when into the office with the man, Judd said, and Correa pulled a rifle out of his bag, pointed it at the victim, then closed the office door.

"He continues to ask for money," Judd said. "And you can see him rummaging around in the office."

Judd said Correa and the woman left the tire store when another customer came.

Security video from Ramirez Tires (Spirit Lake Rd, Winter Haven) shows Correa and unknown female during robbery.

About two hours later, Polk County deputies spotted the stolen pickup truck driving south at Cypress Gardens Boulevard and U.S. 17, Judd said. He said Correa turned down Winter Lake Road, also known as State Road 540, and headed west, and deputies followed, calling for air support and K9 units.

"We have not initiated a pursuit in the beginning," Judd said at the conference. " We wait for our resources to get in place. However, he forced a pursuit."

Judd said deputies tried to use stop sticks to disable the vehicle twice and Correa drove around them.

"On one occasion, he drove directly at one of our deputies," Judd said. "In an attempt to run over him, to hit him, to kill him."

He said deputies surrounded the car and Correa pointed a rifle under his chin while screaming at the deputies to kill him.

"Our deputies try to de-escalate the event," Judd said. He said Correa stood up through the sunroof and continued to scream at the deputies.

According to Judd, Correa dropped down into the truck before popping back out of the sunroof with the rifle.

"And he's got a beer bottle that he smashes into his forehead," Judd said.

Judd said a sergeant positioned directly behind Correa couldn't see Correa smash the bottle against his head.

"But he hears the 'pop', thinks that the suspect shot at the deputies and he shoots our suspect one time," Judd said at the conference. "The bullet strikes our suspect in the neck, he falls back down into the vehicle and the firearm falls outside the vehicle."

The Sheriff's Office is looking for this unknown woman who was with Matthew Correa when he stole a car and robbed the Ramirez Tires on on Spirit Lake Road on Saturday morning.

He said deputies took Correa out the car and treated him until EMS arrived. Correa is being treated at Lakeland Regional, Judd said.

"We anticipate that he'll be released from the hospital either tonight or tomorrow," Judd said, adding that Correa will then be booked into the Polk County Jail.

Judd said no deputies were injured.

"At the end of the day, he made a choice," Judd said. "And when he made another bad choice, we made a choice to protect ourselves. Our sergeant did exactly what he should have under those circumstances."

The Sheriff's Office did not immediately release the name of the sergeant and did not provide a reason. It's the third time this year Polk sheriff's deputies have shot suspects.

Standard protocol for all deputy-involved shootings involves three independent investigations: PCSO will conduct a criminal investigation, PCSO Administrative Investigations will conduct an administrative inquiry, and the State Attorney's Office will conduct a separate investigation.

