Polk sheriff's deputy charged with crashing motorcycle drunk, seriously inuring passenger

A Polk County sheriff's deputy was legally drunk when he crashed his motorcycle on July 27, resulting in serious injuries to his female passenger, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday in a news release.

The Sheriff's Office said Deputy Michael Brian Richards, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor DUI.

According to the release, Richards was off duty and driving his personal 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on U.S. 92 near the Winter Haven airport on July 27 when he left the roadway onto the south shoulder. The motorcycle slid out of control along the grass shoulder and into the roadway, and Richards and his 41-year-old female passenger were ejected from the bike.

The Sheriff's Office said evidence at the scene indicated the motorcycle was being driven between 65 and 80 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Neither Richards nor his passenger was wearing a helmet, the release said. They were taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with serious injuries. Richards is taking physical therapy and has not worked since the crash, the Sheriff's Office said. The 41-year-old female passenger is still hospitalized with serious injuries that include a brain injury.

At the time of the crash, deputies obtained a search warrant to collect blood from Richards. Test results from those samples show Richards had a blood alcohol level of 0.14, according to the Sheriff's Office. The legal limit in Florida is .08 BAC.

Richards resigned his employment at the time of his arrest. Had he not resigned, he would have been terminated, the Sheriff's Office said. Richards started with the agency as a deputy trainee in April 2011 and became a deputy in August 2011. His most recent assignment was as a general crimes detective.

The Sheriff's Office did not identify the passenger, or state a reason why.

“I tell every single deputy here when they are hired that if they drink and drive they will go to jail, and they will lose their job," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "That’s what happened here. Our sympathies and prayers are with the female victim of this avoidable crash and with her family. I am so disgusted by Richards’ actions — of all people, he should have known better than to drink and drive and put people’s lives at risk. We will work with the State Attorney’s office to ensure that he is held accountable.”

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk sheriff's deputy charged with DUI in crash that injured woman