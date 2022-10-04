Polk sheriff's deputy killed serving warrant in Polk City

A Polk County sheriff's deputy was killed early Tuesday morning in Polk City.

Sheriff Grady Judd, in a video on the Sheriff's Department Facebook page, said the shooting took place about 3 a.m. Deputies were serving a warrant for failure to appear on a drug charge. He said deputies entered a trailer, and shots were fired. A 21-year-old deputy, whom Judd said had been with the agency a short time, was shot and died later at the hospital.

Judd said more information would be released later Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 21-year-old Polk sheriff's deputy fatally shot serving warrant