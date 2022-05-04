Polk Sheriff's Office looking for homicide suspect in Winter Haven; one lane of US 17 closed

WINTER HAVEN — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a homicide suspect in the Eloise area of Winter Haven.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for 42-year-old Robert Simmons near U.S. 17 and Snively Avenue. According to a release, Simmons should be considered armed and dangerous.

As of Wednesday morning, deputies roped off the AdventHealth Fieldhouse and closed a lane of U.S. 17 with a number of sheriff's units on the scene.

Robert Simmons

Officials ask anyone with information about Simmons' whereabouts to call 863-298-6200. Anonymous tips can be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.

