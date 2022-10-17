Polk supervisors to vote on naming justice center after retiring prosecutor John Sarcone

Polk County supervisors plan to vote Tuesday on a proposal to rename the Polk County Justice Center after John Sarcone, who is retiring after 32 years as county attorney.

A resolution to rename the building at 222 Fifth Ave. the John P. Sarcone Polk County Justice Center says Sarcone “exercised the authority entrusted to him by the residents of Polk County to enforce the laws of the State of Iowa with the utmost integrity.”

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Angela Connolly said Monday she initiated the resolution with Ralph Marasco, an assistant county attorney who works in Sarcone's office on county legal business.

The Polk County Justice Center, 222 5th Ave., home to the Polk County Attorney's Office.

"It's not too often you have a county attorney who has done what John's done," Connolly said. "He's got victims on his side. He's a former public defender. ... He's a true public servant."

The American Civil Liberties Union, however, urged the supervisors in a statement to vote against the resolution.

Sarcone, a Democrat who intensified criminal prosecutions in Iowa's largest county after he was elected in 1990 during a period of elevated crime, enjoyed wide respect from his peers in the legal profession during much of his tenure and was unopposed in all seven of his reelection bids.

But he also faced periods of intense public criticism, most recently after his office's prosecution of protestors and then-Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri in the wake of unrest sparked by the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and a national outcry for racial justice.

John Sarcone

Sahouri was arrested while covering a protest for allegedly failing to obey a police order to disperse. A Palestinian-American, she said after her acquittal she believed race played a part in the charge against her and the decision to take her case to trial, where a jury acquitted her.

Other cases also ended in acquittal or dismissal., and defendants and their supporters alleged police in some cases used excessive force and made arrests without sufficient cause.

The ACLU of Iowa on Monday issued a statement strongly encouraging supervisors to vote down the resolution, saying there are cases daily that show the role racial disparities, assumptions that government is always right, and excessive deference to the police play in Iowa's justice system.

“Nowhere are these problems more evident than in Iowa’s largest county and specifically in the office of the Polk County Attorney," the statement said. "Let’s be clear: This is not simply naming just any public building after a former elected official because this is no ordinary public building. This building houses the very courtrooms where Iowans will defend their rights against the government. This is where judges will sentence people. And, without some real changes in our criminal justice system, this is the very place where racial disparities in law enforcement and sentencing will continue to happen."

The statement said renaming the building is a symbol and symbols matter.

“The Board of Supervisors and the next county attorney, should instead turn the page and take this opportunity to write a new chapter for fair and just law enforcement and for reform of our local and state criminal justice system," the statement said.

Sarcone held the county's top prosecutor job without opposition for 32 years. His announcement in 2021 that he did not intend to run again kicked off the first contested campaign for the position in three decades and the possibility of a generational shift in law enforcement priorities for Iowa's most populous county.

Democrat Kimberly Graham, 58, will face Republican Allan M. Richards, 68, for Polk County attorney in the general election.

Richards said Monday he thinks the effort to rename the building is a nice gesture, given Sarcone's service to the county. Graham, who has run on a platform of ending racial and income disparities in the county’s justice system, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Polk justice center could be named after retiring county attorney