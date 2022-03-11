Polkadot is top crypto held by VCs and hedge funds in Q4 2021

Around 42% of venture capital and hedge funds investing in crypto are betting on the success of Polkadot’s smart contracts platform, according to Messari’s fund analysis.

Fast facts

Polkadot was the most commonly held altcoin in Q4 last year, as 24 out of 57 tracked funds invested in it.

After Polkadot, Oasis Network (ROSE) and Near Protocol (NEAR) were the most commonly held assets among VCs and hedge funds.

Polkadot is currently the 11th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of US$18.7 billion and is trading at US$17.12 at press time — less than half its all-time-high price of US$54.98 reached in November last year.

The analysis did not include Bitcoin or Ethereum, as Messari assumes most funds hold the two leading cryptocurrencies.

