Polkadot is top crypto held by VCs and hedge funds in Q4 2021

Monika Ghosh
·1 min read

Around 42% of venture capital and hedge funds investing in crypto are betting on the success of Polkadot’s smart contracts platform, according to Messari’s fund analysis.

See related article: What is Polkadot and why is it one of the hottest blockchains right now?

Fast facts

  • Polkadot was the most commonly held altcoin in Q4 last year, as 24 out of 57 tracked funds invested in it.

  • After Polkadot, Oasis Network (ROSE) and Near Protocol (NEAR) were the most commonly held assets among VCs and hedge funds.

  • Polkadot is currently the 11th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of US$18.7 billion and is trading at US$17.12 at press time — less than half its all-time-high price of US$54.98 reached in November last year.

  • The analysis did not include Bitcoin or Ethereum, as Messari assumes most funds hold the two leading cryptocurrencies.

See related article: Polkadot founder Gavin Wood: Decentralization and security are not optional in the search for scalability

Recommended Stories