Poll: 44% of Ukrainians believe West tired of supporting Ukraine

The share of Ukrainians who believe the West is tired of supporting Ukraine has risen from 30% to 44% in just four months, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on Feb. 27.

At the end of 2022, only 15% of Ukrainians believed the West was tired of Ukraine and was weakening its support. The figure reached 30% by October 2023, KIIS said.

The poll asked respondents which statement they agreed with more: "the West is getting tired of Ukraine and its support is weak, it wants to press for Ukraine to make concessions with Russia," or "the West continues to seriously help Ukraine to the fullest extent possible, and wants the war to end on terms acceptable to Ukraine."

The figure of those who said they agreed that the West continues to seriously help Ukraine dropped from 76% at the end of 2022 to 49% of those polled in February 2023.

KIIS said that 7% of respondents said they found it difficult to say or refused to answer which of the statements they agreed with more in the most recent poll.

The highest proportion of those who agreed that the West is getting tired of Ukraine was in the south of Ukraine, at 51%, followed by the east of Ukraine at 48%.

Respondents in the center and west of Ukraine were more likely to say they believed the West was helping Ukraine to the fullest extent possible, with 56% and 50% of respondents respectively supporting this statement.

The poll had 1,052 respondents, who were all adults living in across Ukraine, except in areas currently occupied by Russian forces.

Read also: Kuleba: ‘Ukraine fatigue’ is not based on evidence

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.