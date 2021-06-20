Poll: 64% of Iowans think it's time for Chuck Grassley to retire

A new poll published over the weekend indicates that 64% of those surveyed believe it's "time for someone else" to occupy Sen. Chuck Grassley's (R-Iowa) Senate seat, the Des Moines Register reports.

Why it matters: Grassley hasn't said yet whether he plans to seek re-election in 2022, but with an evenly divided Senate, "Iowa's race is one of the most closely watched" in the country, according to Politico.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Only 27% of those surveyed said they would vote for Grassley, per the Des Moines Register.

Of the 27% who would re-elect him, 51% were Republican, 7% were Democrat and 23% were independents.

37% of Republicans polled said they were ready for someone else to take up the seat, while 89% of Democrats and 68% of Independents said the same, reports the Des Moines Register.

Seven out of 10 female voters surveyed said they would like to see Grassley replaced, notes Politico.

What they're saying: "Chuck Grassley has had a long and mostly good run, but most Iowa voters appear ready to move on, and his ratings reflect waning interest,” pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., the company that conducted the poll, told the Des Moines Register.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free