Poll: 68 Percent of Americans Less Likely to Do Business with Disney over Sexualized Content

More than 68 percent of general-election voters say they are less likely to do business with Disney after reports that it plans to include sexual ideology in new content for children, a new poll found.

The Trafalgar Group’s new National Issues Survey on Disney, which was sponsored by the Convention of States Action, found that more than 69 percent of respondents said they were likely to support “family-friendly alternatives” to Disney.

The survey comes after an executive producer admitted to advancing a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” to insert queerness into children’s animation during a Disney staff meeting on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation last month.

“Our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my, like, not-at-all-secret gay agenda,” said Latoya Raveneau, an executive producer for Disney Television in a video obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo. “I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. . . . No one would stop me and no one was trying to stop me.”

The poll found 85.3 percent of Republicans said they are less likely to continue using Disney products, while 72.5 of independents and 48.2 percent of Democrats said the same.

Almost 78 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of independents and 59 percent of Democrats said they would support a family-friendly alternative to Disney.

The poll was conducted between April 4 and 8 among a sample of 1,079 likely general election voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.99 percent.

Disney has committed to producing more LGBTQ content following backlash from staffers over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits teaching gender ideology and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.

After Disney CEO Bob Chapek came out against the bill, Disney employees expressed concern that “overtly gay affection” had been blocked from Disney content in the past. Pixar studios reportedly restored a same-sex kiss in the film Lightyear after staff backlash to the alleged censorship of the “overtly gay” content, the Daily Caller reported.

Chapek vowed to assemble a content task force to become a “force for good” for the LGBTQ movement.

