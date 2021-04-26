Poll: 73% of unvaccinated Americans say they won't take the Johnson & Johnson shot

Orion Rummler
About 3 in 4 unvaccinated adult Americans are unwilling to get the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a Washington Post-ABC News poll out Monday indicates.

Why it matters: Less than half of all U.S. adults polled said they thought the J&J shot — which presents fewer logistical challenges than the more temperature-controlled, two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — is safe.

What they found: Roughly half of the unvaccinated adults who were polled said that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe. Fewer than 1 in 3 said the same for Johnson & Johnson.

  • A majority of the 44% who said in the poll that they were unvaccinated indicated that they definitely or probably not get inoculated.

  • Republican-leaning adults aged 18 to 39 were the most reluctant to get vaccinated in the Post-ABC News poll — 55% said they definitely or probably would not get immunized.

Methodology: Post-ABC News poll conducted by telephone among a random national sample of 1,007 adults from April 18-21. 75% were reached on cellphones and 25% on landlines. Margin of error ± 3.5 percentage points for full sample.

