Poll: 73% of unvaccinated Americans say they won't take the Johnson & Johnson shot
About 3 in 4 unvaccinated adult Americans are unwilling to get the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a Washington Post-ABC News poll out Monday indicates.
Why it matters: Less than half of all U.S. adults polled said they thought the J&J shot — which presents fewer logistical challenges than the more temperature-controlled, two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — is safe.
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Yes, but: The poll was conducted a few days before the CDC and FDA lifted the recommended pause on the J&J vaccine, saying the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of a rare blood clot disorder.
What they found: Roughly half of the unvaccinated adults who were polled said that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe. Fewer than 1 in 3 said the same for Johnson & Johnson.
A majority of the 44% who said in the poll that they were unvaccinated indicated that they definitely or probably not get inoculated.
Republican-leaning adults aged 18 to 39 were the most reluctant to get vaccinated in the Post-ABC News poll — 55% said they definitely or probably would not get immunized.
Methodology: Post-ABC News poll conducted by telephone among a random national sample of 1,007 adults from April 18-21. 75% were reached on cellphones and 25% on landlines. Margin of error ± 3.5 percentage points for full sample.
More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free