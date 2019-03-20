Poll: Americans say even the legal breaks for college admission are rigging the system

WASHINGTON – It's not just the illegal efforts to game college admissions that alarm most Americans.

While allegations that rich parents cheated their children's way into elite universities have captured headlines, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll also finds overwhelming public opposition to the legal breaks for college admission available to athletes, alumni families and minorities.

By more than 3-1, those surveyed say college admissions favor the wealthy and well-connected in an unfair way. Fewer than one in five Americans say the process is generally fair.

"If you're a millionaire, you can get your kids to the front of the class," said Robert Lynch, 62, of Selden, New York, who participated in the poll, in a follow-up interview. Five of his 12 children have attended college, relying on scholarships and student loans.

Hosie Ward, 73, a retired accountant from Washington, D.C., says he was surprised not by the latest scandal but by the fact that the inequities of college admissions are finally getting attention. "It has been controlled by the dollars and controlled by the rich," he said. "I'm just happy that at least it's reported."

By 67-19 percent, those surveyed say college admissions favor the rich and powerful, a sentiment that crosses partisan lines. Three of four Democrats call the system generally unfair; so do six of 10 Republicans.

"Respondents in the poll are saying money talks, and they don't like it," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center. "Across all demographics, Americans find college admissions unfairly favor the wealthy and the well connected."

The national poll of 1,000 registered voters, taken March 13-17 by landline and cell phone, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The arrest of business executives, actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, and others for a scheme that authorities say involved bribery, cheating on standardized tests and fraud has sparked a broader debate over just who manages to get into college, and how.

At stake is more than the opportunity to learn skills that are needed in a complicated and competitive world: A college diploma, especially from the most highly respected schools, can be a pathway to prominent jobs and helpful connections.

"Sometimes people will do whatever they think it takes to keep an advantage for them and their children," said Aaron Dillon, 54, an engineer from Bolingbrook, Illinois, who was among those polled. "But it's just wrong ... and it's sad. It's the state of America."

He impressed on his own children the importance of a college education. The older two attended college and the third is headed there this fall, counting on a combination of loans, scholarships, a job and parental help to pay for it.

"If I've got to get a second job or cut some corners on some bills, eat more hamburgers, less steak, eat some Ramen noodles, sacrifices will be made to allow her to accomplish her goal," Dillon said.

Special treatment is not OK

In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The notion that the wealthy can deploy their fortunes to get their children into college –using charitable donations that are not only legal but also give them a tax break – particularly galls many Americans.

By 83-13 percent, those surveyed say it is not acceptable for students to get special treatment if their parents or relatives contribute large sums of money to a university or buy a building.