Poll: Americans split on whether Senate should convict Trump at impeachment trial

Americans are evenly divided about whether the Senate should convict former President Donald Trump, according to a new national poll out from Quinnipiac University.

Fifty percent of the public believes senators should vote to convict Trump for his role in the deadly Capitol riot Jan. 6, a divide that breaks down mostly along party lines.

According to the poll, 86% of Democrats say the Senate should vote to convict Trump. Conversely, 86% of Republicans say the Senate should acquit the former president. Independents were more evenly divided, with 49% saying they support conviction and 45% opposed.

The Senate will hold a trial next week determining whether to convict Trump on a charge of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol.House Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump Jan. 13, saying he provoked a mob of his supporters, which ransacked the Capitol building in an attempt to subvert the counting of electoral votes finding President Joe Biden won the election.

More: Why the House considering to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees is important

More: Senators swear in as jurors for President Trump's impeachment trial

The split reflects broad partisan divisions in a nation riven by multiple social, economic and public health crises. But the poll found some areas of broad agreement.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans, 74%, believe that social media companies need to be held accountable for the spread of disinformation. Twenty percent of Americans said they should not be held accountable.

More: Apple's Tim Cook blasts social media companies over privacy

Nearly half of Americans, 48%, are very concerned and 27% are somewhat concerned about the continued violence from extremist groups like those who attacked the Capitol.

The finding comes after a year in which social media companies increasingly ramped up fact-checking efforts to curb misinformation and disinformation on their platforms.

The Capitol riot was also widely seen to have been fueled by disinformation from Trump and his allies about election fraud. Big Tech firms like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google all took steps to deplatform or otherwise limit the spread of disinformation on their services, including banning Trump from several sites.

Story continues

More: Domestic extremism has become 'mainstream,' could threaten American life for 20 years

Poll: Twitter's Trump ban after Capitol attack supported by most Americans but not most Republicans

The Quinnipiac poll found that 59% of Americans do not believe there was widespread voter fraud in the election compared with 36% who expressed belief in the idea.

Seventy-one percent of Americans believe democracy is under threat, a concern that found bipartisan support with 85% of Republicans, 70% of independents and 67% of Democrats agreeing with the statement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Impeachment: Poll finds Americans split on Senate impeachment vote