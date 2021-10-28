Poll: Arizonans split on Biden spending proposal

A poll released today by the Arizona branch of Americans for Prosperity says voters there have several concerns about President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan.

Some 47% of respondents said they favor scrapping the plan entirely, citing concerns about higher taxes on the middle class, higher interest rates and increased inflation. Only 37% said they favored moving ahead.

Inflation was the main concern for many, with 51% saying that would be the result of the plan – including 56% of independents – and 51% saying Congress should hold off on any form of new spending.

The survey was conducted between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 among 700 residents matched to a sampling frame weighted for gender, age, race and education. The margin of error is 4.5%. Although not all participants were registered voters, a vast majority said they were voters. A plurality, 32%, of respondents described themselves as independent. Twenty-nine percent said they were Democrats.

“The $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is full of giveaways to special interests while offering little benefit to average Americans,” AFP-Arizona State Director Stephen Shadegg said in a statement. “This new poll confirms that Arizona voters know the reckless spending will cause high inflation and tax increases. AFP-Arizona is calling on Washington to hit the pause button on trillions more in taxpayer spending.”

The spending plan is currently in the form of a 2,465-page bill. Republicans are unanimously opposed, so Democrats are trying to get the measure adopted through a budget process known as reconciliation. Doing that would require the support of every Democratic senator, but two, Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin of Arizona and West Virginia have said they will not support it at that spending level. Biden recently said a more realistic target is around $2 trillion.

Another 51% of respondents said the plan would raise taxes on the middle class, despite claims it would be funded by higher taxes on the wealthy and higher corporate taxes.

Almost two-thirds of Arizonans – 64% – said they think special interests would benefit from the plan, while 38% said their families would not benefit.

A plurality of 43% said they do not think the plan would benefit the poor.

In addition to this plan, Biden last May also announced that he would seek $2 trillion in infrastructure spending for what he calls the American Jobs Plan.

Biden said at the time that analysts projected it could create 18 million new jobs over four years.

