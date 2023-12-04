Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Dec. 3)

Broward County’s best athletes delivered impressive performances as we head into the state football finals and the second month of the winter sports season.

This week, we resume a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Dec. 7, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Jordan Lyle, St. Thomas Aquinas, football: Lyle ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries to lead the Raiders to a 50-14 win over Tampa Gaither and a return trip to the Class 3M state championship game.

Chaminade-Madonna Lions quarterback Cedrick Bailey (11) looks to throw the pass against the Central Rockets in the second quarter of their high school football game at the Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

▪ Cedrick Bailey, Chaminade, football: Bailey threw four touchdown passes to lead the Lions to a 47-7 win over Miami Archbishop Carroll in the Class 1M state semifinals as Chaminade clinched a record-setting eighth consecutive trip to the state finals.

▪ Jeremy Elyzee, Pembroke Pines Charter, boys’ basketball: Elyzee scored 23 points to lead the Jaguars to a 78-72 win over Western.

▪ Jillian Milffe, American Heritage, girls’ soccer: Milffe recorded a shutout in the Patriots’ 1-0 win over Boca Raton.