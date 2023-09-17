Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Sept. 17)

Broward County’s top athletes delivered again this week with more stellar performances as the 2023-24 high school sports season completed its third week.

This week, we resume a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Sept. 21, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Jordan Thompson, Coconut Creek, football: Thompson rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries and had an 11-yard touchdown run to lead the Cougars to a 36-6 rout of Plantation.

▪ Samuel Mitchell IV, Pembroke Pines Charter, football: Mitchell IV recorded four sacks, six tackles including five for loss, forced four fumbles and recovered one to lead the Jaguars to a win over Coral Springs Taravella and the school’s first ever 4-0 start.

▪ Alexander Weinberg, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest, boys’ golf: Weinberg shot 5-under par 67 to win the Palm League Boys’ Golf Championship.

▪ Makhari Tucker, Miramar Everglades, football: Tucker completed 13 of 21 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gators to a win over Coral Glades.

▪ Joshua Moore, West Broward, football: Moore caught seven passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bobcats to a 23-3 win over Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer.