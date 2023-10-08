Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Oct. 8)

Broward County’s top athletes stood out once again this week with more clutch performances as the 2023-24 high school sports season draws closer to the fall sports playoffs.

This week, we resume a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Oct. 12, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Grace Finneran, St. Thomas Aquinas, girls’ cross-country: Finneran ran a time of 19:17.54 to win the Larry Wooten Invitational.

▪ Carlos Morales, West Broward, football: Morales had an interception and forced a fumble to help the Bobcats upset previously unbeaten South Broward 34-26.

▪ Kenley Israel, Miramar Everglades, football: Israel had nine tackles and 3.5 sacks to help the Gators beat Pembroke Pines Flanagan.

▪ Jacques Dixson, NSU University School, football: Dixson ran the ball 23 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Sharks to a win over Coconut Creek North Broward Prep.